PTI takes up issues faced by jailed Imran, other leaders with CJP: SC

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi tells PTI delegation judicial reform should have a bipartisan support Omar Ayub complains terrorism cases registered against PTI lawyers Jail authorities not complying with court orders CJP says he assured PM quick disposal of tax cases.

ISLAMABAD - As part of his endeavors to take wider stakeholders consultation on the reform agenda, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi invited the opposition leadership in the Parliament on Friday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership met chief justice at his residence, says a press release issued by the top court on Friday. The chief justice welcomed the PTI delegation and apprised them of the planned meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC). The chief justice informed the delegation that he met prime minister and requested him to provide the government’s input on the reforms agenda. He said the PM was very positive and assured full support to the policy formulation and implementation process.

The chief justice also informed that the Law and Justice Commission had received input from the different Bars of the country, feedback of the citizens as well as the District Judiciary. Input of the Registrars of the High Courts and provincial judicial academies is expected soon. He said the prime minister was concerned with the Tax cases pending at various judicial forums. He said he assured the prime minister that quick disposal of tax cases as well as reduction of overall pendency in the Supreme Court is his high priority.

The chief justice also suggested that the judicial reform should become a minimum common national agenda and the same should have a bipartisan support.

Omar Ayub khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, highlighted various issues faced by the incarcerated PTI leader, Mr Imran Khan, other leaders and workers of the party. He complained that cases of the Opposition leadership are fixed at different locations at the same time deliberately so that appearance before courts become impossible, lawyers defending cases of the party leadership and the workers are being harassed, jail authorities are not complying with the orders of the courts, terrorism cases are registered against PTI lawyers and their right to assembly and expression is being suppressed.

Omar Ayub khan further added that economic stability of the country hinges upon rule of law and economic recovery is only possible if the judiciary asserts itself and the executive is made accountable. Other participants also added similar views and voiced their concerns for the deteriorating condition of law and order. They however recognised the fact that the judiciary needs reformation and relief to the people is possible if the district judiciary proactively deals with its pendency. Ali Zafar requested that they need time to respond to the policy proposals shared by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

They have provided valuable suggestions for improving the criminal justice system and civil dispensation. Additionally, they have indicated that further recommendations will be shared in due course.

In addition to Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa, Dr. Babar Awan also attended the meeting. The Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan Muhammad Salim Khan and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Ms. Tanzeela Sabahat assisted the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan. The meeting lasted for two hours.

While addressing a press conference after meeting with CJP, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the delegation met CJP Afridi at the latter’s request for consultation on the upcoming meeting of the National Judicial Policymaking Committee. He said the CJP shared with them the 10-point agenda on judicial reforms and sought their suggestions on it. “We will give our recommendations in black and white to the CJP,” he added.

Gohar said the party told the CJP that court orders concerning PTI were being flouted. He was informed that the PTI founder was not being given telephonic access to his doctor and children.

“The CJP reassured us that he would definitely take measures to find solutions to all of PTI’s issues and problems,” he added.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja speaking on his turn said they raised before the CJP that the implementation of the law and Constitution in the country had practically ceased and that it was the judiciary’s responsibility to issue orders upholding the rule of law.

“If the apex court does not understand these issues as problems, then the people will get disappointed,” he said while referring to the conversation in the meeting.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz said the top judge was informed that the stability in the country would remain elusive until rule of law was ensured. “I appealed to the chief justice to take action against those people who don’t implement court orders,” he said, noting that the issue of non-implementation of order of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani about production of PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry also came under discussion.

“We told the chief justice to ‘set his house in order’ to ensure justice to the people,” said senior PTI lawyer Latif Khosa along with those other party leaders who were part of the delegation that met the top judge.

The CJP was told not to pack the courts with judges, Khosa said, noting that judges of the Supreme Court were repeatedly writing that first the petitions against the 26th Amendment should be decided and until then don’t do any court-packing.

PTI MNA Khosa referred to the petition from five Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges appealing to the SC to resolve the controversy surrounding their seniority in the high court following the transfer of new judges from other provinces and called on the CJP to give due attention to the matter.

“A regime based on heresy and disbelief might be able to continue but one based on injustice cannot,” he said, adding that the CJP was told that rule of law and the Constitution should be ensured in the country.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said he had got permission from the jailed party founder Imran Khan for this meeting after receiving a formal invitation from the CJP’s office.

He said Imran had instructed him to specifically raise the matter of the military court trials with the CJP.

The opposition leader said issues faced by Imran and his spouse Bushra Bibi in jail were raised before the top judge. The CJP was informed that the former prime minister was not being allowed to meet with the PTI leadership, lawyers and relatives and was not being provided with facilities in the jail as permitted under the prison manual.

Ayub said the status of other incarcerated PTI leaders and workers and the issue of missing persons were also discussed in the meeting. The precarious situation in Balochistan, the lack of rule of law and the economic conditions of the county also came under discussion.

The opposition leader said they also talked about Imran’s letter to CJP Afridi about human rights violations, electoral fraud, and the arrests of PTI workers. We told the top judge that the party did not accept the 26th Amendment and a commission should be set up to look into the PTI founder’s letter, he added.

He also mentioned various other issues about the party that came under discussion. These included the lack of implementation of production orders for PTI’s incarcerated lawmakers, alleged threats to party lawyers, registration of fake cases against party workers and negative role of intelligence agencies and letter of six judges of IHC to the CJP.