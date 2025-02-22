Punjab CM launches mega project to boost tourism

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to launch a mega tourism project to make Punjab a regional and international center of history, civilization and tourism.

She also directed them to take a historic step to transform 170 historical sites of Punjab into world-class tourist centers. Mapping of these sites including 101 gurdwaras and 53 churches has already been completed. The project which has been labelled as ”Magnificent Punjab” has been formally approved by Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. The chief minister also directed to form Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority, summary for which has been sent to the cabinet for sending formal approval. All institutions related to history, heritage and tourism will be under the authority. She has also directed the relevant authorities to implement for the first time ‘Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Act 2024’ to ensure success of the project. Punjab’s first comprehensive tourism policy has also been prepared. Madam chief minister has included in the annual development plan a plan to restore Punjab’s historical sites in three phases, and has directed the relevant authorities to start the tendering process in July. The first phase will be completed in June, whereas the restoration of other historical sites will be completed in the second and third phases. The immediate preparation of PC-I of 16 tourism projects including Bansara Gali, Tourist Village and parks has been directed. Also, the chief minister has announced plans to make the historical city of Taxila an international “tourist city”, and to make Chhanga Manga a modern entertainment center on the model of Switzerland. She also directed to upgrade the Taxila Museum by building display centers using modern technology, besides building places of worship for the convenience of Buddhist followers, and a new gallery named Siddhartha. She also directed to restore 46 inactive gurdwaras for the attraction of Sikh community. Also, the chief minister announced a comprehensive plan to protect religious and historical sites of minority communities while promoting tourism through modern infrastructure and world-class facilities. Speaking at a high-level meeting, the chief minister revealed that Rs. 400 million has been allocated for the ‘Dilkush Lahore’ project, aimed at preserving the rich history of Mall Road.

She emphasized that for the first time, Punjab has been divided into nine distinct ‘Tourist Trails’ to highlight its historical and cultural landmarks.

“These tourist trails will include Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s sites, the Cultural District of Mall Road Lahore, Walled City Lahore, Gujranwala, Aimanabad, and key Sikh heritage locations in Lahore. Additionally, Mughal-era monuments on GT Road, the Salt Range, Bhati Gate, and Taxila Gate will be part of this initiative,” she stated.

To enhance tourism accessibility, a safari train will operate along these trails, and transport services will be improved. Special discounts will also be offered to tourists in collaboration with the private sector.

Highlighting ongoing projects, the chief minister announced that a survey for the upgradation of the historic 17th-century Hiran Minar has been completed, and plans to expand the Blue Dome are underway. Furthermore, Rs. 240 million has been approved to transform the 131-year-old Lahore Museum into a state-of-the-art modern facility.

“With the support of UNESCO, Punjab’s thousand-year-old history will be preserved and showcased,” she said. “Tourists will soon be able to experience Punjab’s history, folk tales, heroes, art, culture, and Sufi traditions through digital storytelling.”

Maryam Nawaz also confirmed that funds have been released for the restoration of the historic Qasim Bagh Fort, while a footpath for visitors in Uch Sharif will be constructed to improve accessibility.

Aiming to modernize the tourism experience, she announced the launch of a digital tourism app that will provide real-time information, guidance, and services to tourists across Punjab.

“The world will be invited to witness the cultural vibrancy of Punjab—the land of five rivers. This province has been home to diverse religions, civilizations, and eras. Preserving our heritage is a duty we owe to future generations,” she remarked.

She further stressed that promoting tourism will contribute to economic growth and enhance Pakistan’s global image. “Nations that forget their history, culture, and traditions fade into obscurity. We are bringing Punjab’s historical and cultural heritage to the world.”

Concluding her address, CM Maryam Nawaz commended Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other officials for their dedication in executing this ambitious tourism revival plan. “I am confident that you will complete these projects with the same passion and speed with which they were conceived,” she added.