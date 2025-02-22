QWP chief asks KP govt to promote Pashto, other native languages

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday emphasized the promotion of mother languages, urging the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take tangible steps for the preservation and development of Pashto and other native languages spoken in the province.

Speaking at a seminar at Watan Kor in connection with International Mother Language Day, Sherpao highlighted the crucial role of native languages in education and cultural preservation. The event was attended by former senator Afrasiab Khattak, Afzal Khamosh of Mazdoor Kissan Party, former IG Police Akhtar Ali Shah, QWP’s Hashim Barbar, along with a large number of literary figures and intellectuals.

Sherpao stated that national progress is closely linked to education in mother languages. He stressed that many regional languages are on the verge of extinction due to government negligence and called for immediate measures to protect them. He pointed out that developed countries impart education in native languages, which helps students grasp concepts more effectively. He urged literary organizations to actively contribute to language preservation, emphasizing that a language links people to their culture, and its neglect is detrimental to a nation’s identity.

The QWP chairman said that Pakistan, being a multilingual and multicultural country, is home to around 70 different languages. He demanded the inclusion of Pashto in school curricula and called for the establishment of Pashto language centers to promote literary and digital content in the language. He also expressed concern over the decline of various languages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that language loss threatens cultural identity and disrupts the transmission of social values to future generations.

Sherpao also addressed the prevailing political climate, criticizing restrictions on the media and the curbing of dissenting voices. He said that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, the current policies are silencing opposition and depriving people of their rights.

He further demanded that Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi, and Balochi be given the status of national languages, with increased representation of ethnic groups in national decision-making.

He stressed the need for a fair distribution of resources to address the marginalization of Pakhtuns. He also called for the fulfillment of promises made during the FATA-KP merger, ensuring that socioeconomic benefits reach the tribal districts.

“The integration of ex-FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a step towards mainstreaming the region, but the government must fulfill its commitments to ensure lasting development,” he concluded.