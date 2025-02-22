Rickelton stars as South Africa crush Afghanistan in Champions Trophy opener

LAHORE - Ryan Rickelton’s brilliant century, combined with a collective bowling effort, propelled South Africa to a commanding 107-run victory over Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Afghanistan, set a challenging target of 316, fell short, managing only 208 runs in 43.3 overs. Despite a valiant 90-run innings from Rahmat Shah, the Afghan side struggled to put up a fight against South Africa’s bowlers.

Shah’s knock, which included nine fours and a six off 91 balls, was the highlight of Afghanistan’s innings. However, he was unable to find substantial support, with Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai contributing only 18 runs each. The remaining Afghan batters failed to provide significant resistance, succumbing to the pressure created by the Proteas bowlers.

Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack for South Africa with three wickets, while Wiaan Mulder and Lungi Ngidi claimed two wickets each. Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen also contributed with one wicket each, sharing the workload to ensure Afghanistan’s downfall.

Earlier, South Africa’s decision to bat first, made by captain Temba Bavuma, paid off as they posted 315/6 in their allotted overs. However, the Proteas’ innings didn’t begin smoothly, with Mohammad Nabi dismissing Tony de Zorzi for just 11 runs on the first ball of the sixth over, leaving the score at a modest 28/1.

The early setback was followed by an outstanding partnership between Bavuma and Rickelton. The two formed a solid 129-run second-wicket partnership, rescuing South Africa from their early hiccup. Bavuma contributed 58 off 76 balls, including five boundaries, before Nabi struck again to remove the South African captain.

Rickelton, who was in top form, then partnered with Rassie van der Dussen, adding 44 runs for the third wicket. Rickelton went on to score his maiden ODI century, finishing with an impressive 103 off 106 balls, including seven fours and a six. However, he was run out by Rashid Khan, bringing an end to a superb knock.

Van der Dussen, who scored 52 off 46 balls, was dismissed by Noor Ahmad, falling short of turning his innings into a bigger score. Nevertheless, South Africa continued to build on their total as Aiden Markram smashed an explosive 52 off 36 balls, featuring six fours and a six. Markram played a crucial role in pushing South Africa past the 300-run mark, including a 50-run partnership with David Miller, who contributed 14 off 18 balls.

Afghanistan’s bowlers struggled to make a breakthrough, with Mohammad Nabi being their most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 51 runs in his 10 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi each picked up one wicket.

Scores in Brief

SOUTH AFRICA 315-6 (Rickelton 103, Bavuma 58, Makram 52*, van der Dussen 52, Nabi 2-51) beat AFGHANISTAN 208 (Rahmat 90, Rabada 3-36, Mulder 2-36, Ngidi 2-56) by 107 runs.