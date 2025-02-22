Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Friday depreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.57 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.46. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.95 and Rs281.45, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.86 to close at Rs293.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.53, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.85, whereas an increase of Rs2.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs354.20 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs351.99. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 04 paisa to close at Rs76.11 and Rs74.55, respectively.