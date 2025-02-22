Saturday, February 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SBP injects Rs1.75tr in the market

SBP injects Rs1.75tr in the market
NEWS WIRE
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  The State Bank of Pakistan (BPS) injected Rs1,754 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday.  The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7-day and 28-day tenors on February 21, 2025 and accepted 15 bids amounting to Rs1,449 billion.   The central bank received 20 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs1,621.6 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.05 to 12.08 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor.  The SBP accepted the total amount of Rs1,449 billion offered through 15 quotes for 7-day tenor at 12.07 percent rate of return. Total amount offered at 12.07 percent was 754 billion, out of which SBP accepted 647.1 billion on pro-rata basis.

Meanwhile, the central bank also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and further injected Rs305 billion into the market.

KP cabinet approves renaming Peshawar’s cricket stadium after Imran

The central bank received 7 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs305 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.11 percent while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 7 quotes for 7-day tenor at 12.09 percent rate of return.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025