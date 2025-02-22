SBP injects Rs1.75tr in the market

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (BPS) injected Rs1,754 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday. The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7-day and 28-day tenors on February 21, 2025 and accepted 15 bids amounting to Rs1,449 billion. The central bank received 20 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs1,621.6 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.05 to 12.08 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted the total amount of Rs1,449 billion offered through 15 quotes for 7-day tenor at 12.07 percent rate of return. Total amount offered at 12.07 percent was 754 billion, out of which SBP accepted 647.1 billion on pro-rata basis.

Meanwhile, the central bank also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and further injected Rs305 billion into the market.

The central bank received 7 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs305 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.11 percent while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 7 quotes for 7-day tenor at 12.09 percent rate of return.