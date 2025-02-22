SECP seeks public feedback on capital issue, ESOS, stock splits, intermediary registration

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has released four draft guidelines on Capital Issue, Employee Stock Option Schemes (ESOS), Stock Splits and the Submission of Applications for Registration and Renewal as an Intermediary. All these guidelines have been developed to facilitate stakeholders and based upon frequent queries and issues raised by the stakeholders over time.

Three guidelines aimed at supporting unlisted companies in three critical areas: Capital Issue, Employee Stock Option Schemes (ESOS), and Stock Splits. These guidelines aim to promote corporate governance, enhance transparency and provide an overview of the legal framework to assist unlisted companies thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. The guidelines outline essential steps for issuing capital, offering employee stock options, and implementing stock splits, ensuring compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks. By adopting these guidelines, unlisted companies will be better equipped to raise capital, reward and incentivise employees, and undertake capital restructuring, ultimately strengthening the corporate ecosystem. Additionally, the SECP has placed draft guidelines for the submission of applications for registration and renewal as an intermediary on its website for public consultation. These guidelines provide clarity and structure for intermediaries seeking registration or renewal, further supporting regulatory transparency.

The SECP emphasised that these guidelines are intended to supplement existing regulatory frameworks and provide procedural clarity without overriding any legal obligations. To ensure the guidelines are practical, comprehensive, and aligned with stakeholder needs, the SECP has opened a public consultation process. Stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft guidelines, available on the SECP website at link https://www.secp.gov.pk/laws/draft-for-discussion/draft-rules-regulations/ and submit their feedback until March 10, 2025 at email address provided in draft guidelines. Afterward, the SECP will incorporate stakeholder feedback and finalise the guidelines. The SECP also plans to conduct webinars for key stakeholders in first week of March. This session will facilitate a better understanding of the guidelines and support their effective implementation.