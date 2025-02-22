Solar system Kit distribution ceremony held at Nawabshah

HYDERABAD - Provincial Minister Health and Population Welfare Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said that under the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the PPP government is providing light to poor people from house to house. The Minister was addressing at a solar System Kit distribution ceremony to deserving families under the Sindh Energy Project, at HM Khoja Auditorium Hall on Friday. Minister said that poor women of the province are being provided financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Program.

Minister said that the distribution of solar system kit after the construction of floods victims houses is an effort to improve the lives of the people of remote areas. Minister said that it is the fulfillment of the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on behalf of the Pakistan People’s Party because she always felt the sufferings of the people.

Minister said that looking at the remote areas of province, those are facing electricity load shedding spread on hours long spell, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approached World Bank and started the projects of house construction and installations of solar system. Minister said that presently 6600 houses are being delivered solar System Kits.

Speaking at the ceremony, Member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio said that the promises PPP committed to the people on the occasion of the election are being fulfilled. MPA Chandio said that it is matter of pleasure that houses are constructed and solar systems are being installed. Commissioner Nadeem Ahmed Abro, Deputy commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon. PPP District President Muhammad Salam Zardari and others also addressed the ceremony.