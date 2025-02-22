Special branch of police to carry out surveillance of BISE SSC-I exams

Rawalpindi - Special branch personnel of police are set to carry out surveillance of all examination centres to curb cheating during the upcoming Secondary School Certificate Part-I (SSC-I) Annual 2025 conducted by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi. This was stated by BISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan here on Friday in a press note. The chairman said that following the zero tolerance policy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for cheating and other unfair means, the examination body had prepared fool proof plan. The BISE head said that the SSC-I 2025 Annual that starts from March 4 would see close monitoring and surveillance by the special branch of police from all four districts; Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jehlum. The special branch will be sending its reports to higher authorities on daily bases. He added that criminal cases could be registered against the invigilation staff, besides the disciplinary proceedings. The chairman further noted that the commissioner Rawalpindi division and respective deputy commissioners of the four districts had been taken on board to execute the plan to discourage and curb the use of unfair means during the examinations. BISE Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan said that for 120, 083 students appearing in the upcoming examination as many as 399 centres had been established in the division.

The controller said that the roll number slips for all candidates had been uploaded online. All regular candidates can download the slips from the online portals of their relevant schools and the private candidates from BISE website entering their admission form number. Further, the printed roll number slips have been sent to their schools for the regular students and to their addresses for private candidates.

In case of further information, the candidates can contact Assistant Controller Matriculation Mehmood Ahmed on his cell number 03335155793, Matriculation Bran number 0515450932, and Controller Examination numbers 0515450917 and 0515450918.