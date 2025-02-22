Strategic planning workshop begins at Jamia Gujrat

GUJRAT - A four-day ‘strategic planning’ workshop began at Jamia Gujrat, organised by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) to enhance academic strategies and institutional efficiency.

The sessions are being led by experts from Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, including Dr. Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and Dr. Shahzad Khan.

They are providing insights on strategic planning, teaching and research evaluation, performance improvement measures, and practical implementation strategies. Discussions also focus on university challenges and future development plans. Director ORIC, Dr. Adil Rasheed, inaugurated the session, emphasizing the need to align teaching and research methodologies with contemporary educational demands.