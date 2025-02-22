Sugar to be provided at Rs130 per kg during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD - The Sugar Advisory Board has decided that sugar stalls will be set up at the municipal level, where sugar will be available at the fixed rate of Rs130 per kg to facilitate the public.

A meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Federal Industries and Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to discuss the availability of sugar, price stability, and public relief measures during the holy month of Ramazan. The board decided that sugar stalls will be set up at the municipal level, where sugar will be available at the fixed rate of Rs130 per kg to facilitate the public.

As per the decision, chief secretaries of all provinces will ensure the immediate establishment of sugar stalls in their respective cities. 230 stalls will be set up in Sindh, 405 selling points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and hundreds of stalls in Punjab and Balochistan. This initiative aims to ensure the availability of affordable sugar to the common citizens and prevent hoarding and price manipulation. The provincial governments will oversee security, cleanliness, and crowd management at these stalls.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain directed that the uninterrupted supply of sugar should be ensured until the 27th of Ramazan, and a special committee will be formed to resolve any potential issues promptly. He emphasised that setting up sugar stalls at the municipal level is meant to directly benefit the common man, and the government will closely monitor the implementation of this initiative to ensure its effectiveness.

Additionally, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and provincial governments have been instructed to fully cooperate in this initiative so that the sugar supply chain remains unaffected and the lower-income population can easily access sugar during Ramazan. The governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take special security measures to ensure the smooth transportation and distribution of sugar to these stalls.

The federal government remains committed to stabilising sugar prices and providing maximum relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan.