Turkey says it thwarted terror attacks on Jewish sites by ISIS member

Turkey - Turkish police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man planning simultaneous terrorist attacks on Jewish schools and synagogues in Turkey and foreign countries, the Turkish news site Hurriyet says. The suspect, a citizen of Uzbekistan, is a member of the Asian branch of the radical terrorist organization ISIS, Hurriyet reports. Turkish security and intelligence units discovered the plot when they infiltrated the terror network’s communication systems and deciphered coded correspondence and encrypted discussions, the report says.

The intended timing and targets of the plot have not been revealed.