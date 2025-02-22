Saturday, February 22, 2025
Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Super Highway Link Road area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday. According to details, a rashly driven car hit the motorcyclist crossing the Super Highway Link Road area of Karachi.  As a result of accident, two persons including a child died on the spot. Three other persons including two women were also injured in the same incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

