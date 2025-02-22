UET Peshawar holds annual convocation

PESHAWAR - The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar held its annual convocation on Friday at the Convocation Hall, University of Peshawar, to celebrate the academic achievements of students for the 2023-2024 session.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, who also serves as the Chancellor of public sector universities in the province, conferred gold medals and degrees upon graduates for their outstanding performance. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, along with members of the syndicate, senate, faculty, and parents, attended the event.

The chancellor awarded 23 gold medals to high achievers in various disciplines and conferred degrees upon 550 graduates, including 510 BSc, 40 MSc, and five PhD degree holders. He congratulated the graduates and lauded UET Peshawar’s advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Cyber Security. He also acknowledged the financial challenges faced by universities, particularly pension liabilities, and assured that the remaining Rs 25 billion would be cleared by the end of the year.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to making public sector universities self-sustainable and highlighted that scholarships worth Rs 55 crore had been awarded, with plans to increase the amount further to support free education for girls.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Ali expressed gratitude to the provincial government, Higher Education Department, and HEC. He praised UET Peshawar’s alumni, noting that since its inception in 1952, the university has produced 25,800 graduates serving in leading positions. He also emphasized the university’s efforts to generate revenue by launching market-driven programs, focusing on energy efficiency, and optimizing resources.

Later, the vice-chancellor presented university shields to the chief guest and the Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi.