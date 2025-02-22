UN says going into 4th year of war, humanitarian needs in Ukraine 'remain acute'

As Ukraine approaches the fourth year of the war, the UN humanitarian office stressed Friday that the humanitarian needs "remain acute" in the country.

"Going into the fourth year of the war, the humanitarian needs remain acute. Every single day, civilians are being killed and injured, homes and schools destroyed, and livelihoods shattered," Matthias Schmale, the UN's assistant secretary-general, resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, told a UN briefing in Geneva.

Underlining that 12.7 million people -- 36% of the population -- require urgent humanitarian aid in 2025, he warned of worsening conditions due to harsh winter weather and ongoing attacks on key infrastructure.

"Winter makes everything more dangerous. Attacks on energy infrastructure risk leaving hospitals and homes without electricity and heating during the coldest months," he said.

He also outlined four main priorities for 2025.

First, delivering aid to front-line regions, where civilians endure daily bombardments, food shortages, and a lack of health care, he stated.

Second, he said, managing evacuations from war zones, particularly for older people and those with disabilities as many struggle to access transport or medical care.

Supporting emergency response teams dealing with attacks on civilian infrastructure and ensuring long-term solutions for internally displaced people in what he called "the largest displacement crisis in Europe since World War II" are among the remaining priorities, according to Schmale.

Schmale stressed the need for continued global support, warning that Ukraine’s crisis risks being overlooked.

The UN requires $2.6 billion in 2025 to assist six million people. "Every contribution matters," he said.