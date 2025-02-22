Saturday, February 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UN says going into 4th year of war, humanitarian needs in Ukraine 'remain acute'

UN says going into 4th year of war, humanitarian needs in Ukraine 'remain acute'
Anadolu
9:43 AM | February 22, 2025
International

As Ukraine approaches the fourth year of the war, the UN humanitarian office stressed Friday that the humanitarian needs "remain acute" in the country.

"Going into the fourth year of the war, the humanitarian needs remain acute. Every single day, civilians are being killed and injured, homes and schools destroyed, and livelihoods shattered," Matthias Schmale, the UN's assistant secretary-general, resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, told a UN briefing in Geneva.

Underlining that 12.7 million people -- 36% of the population -- require urgent humanitarian aid in 2025, he warned of worsening conditions due to harsh winter weather and ongoing attacks on key infrastructure.

"Winter makes everything more dangerous. Attacks on energy infrastructure risk leaving hospitals and homes without electricity and heating during the coldest months," he said.

He also outlined four main priorities for 2025.

First, delivering aid to front-line regions, where civilians endure daily bombardments, food shortages, and a lack of health care, he stated.

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

Second, he said, managing evacuations from war zones, particularly for older people and those with disabilities as many struggle to access transport or medical care.

Supporting emergency response teams dealing with attacks on civilian infrastructure and ensuring long-term solutions for internally displaced people in what he called "the largest displacement crisis in Europe since World War II" are among the remaining priorities, according to Schmale.

Schmale stressed the need for continued global support, warning that Ukraine’s crisis risks being overlooked.

The UN requires $2.6 billion in 2025 to assist six million people. "Every contribution matters," he said.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025