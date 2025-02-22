Saturday, February 22, 2025
University of Layyah begins spring plantation

NEWS WIRE
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LAYYAH  - The University of Layyah teachers and students opened spring plantation drive here Friday to decorate the varsity landscape with plants and greenery in line with national resolve to mitigate climate change impact. Vice Chancellor Muhammad Zubair Abu Bakar, faculty members and students planted saplings at horticulture and clinical sciences departments. VC said that over 1000 saplings would be planted across the university during the ongoing drive that will help combat environmental pollution and elevate looks of the university premises.  Dr. Ambreen Shah Jahan, Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan, Azhar Baloch and others were present at the ceremony.

