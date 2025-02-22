UoS signs agreement to launch Khushab mineral water

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an agreement with 6S catering & general order suppliers to commercially launch ‘Khushab Mineral Water’. The signing ceremony took place at the university, attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, faculty and staff heads and company representatives. Under the agreement, the UoS will provide the company with plant facilities, machinery, and infrastructure on campus, while 6S Catering will handle operations and marketing. Revenue from the project will be added to the university’s endowment fund and used for education, research, and student and staff welfare.