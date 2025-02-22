Saturday, February 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UoS signs agreement to launch Khushab mineral water

NEWS WIRE
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -  The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an agreement with 6S catering & general order suppliers to commercially launch ‘Khushab Mineral Water’. The signing ceremony took place at the university, attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, faculty and staff heads and company representatives.  Under the agreement, the UoS will provide the company with plant facilities, machinery, and infrastructure on campus, while 6S Catering will handle operations and marketing. Revenue from the project will be added to the university’s endowment fund and used for education, research, and student and staff welfare.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025