Use ‘Big Catch-Up’ to vaccinate children missed in polio drive, EOC urges dists

LAHORE - Mr Adeel Tassawar, the head of the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and EOC Coordinator, has praised the reduction in the number of Still Missed Children (SMC) but urged all districts to intensify their efforts to improve this indicator, which continues to allow the virus to spread.

He made these comments during a review of 36 districts after the completion of the first national immunization drive of 2025 in February.

While appreciating the districts’ performance, the EOC Coordinator emphasized that the improved coverage highlighted the success of the “catch-up” activity. However, he stressed that districts must continue working harder to maintain this progress. Mr. Tassawar also encouraged districts to utilize the ongoing “Big Catch-Up” initiative in Punjab, aimed at improving essential immunization coverage, by tracking and vaccinating missed children. The EOC Coordinator expressed concern about discrepancies in data and urged districts to carefully examine the statistics from union councils with either low or excessively high coverage. He pointed out that such inconsistencies were indicative of planning gaps and called on the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all districts to personally review and correct these discrepancies.

Further, Mr. Tassawar addressed vaccine usage, urging districts to review and triangulate data from various sources. While he was satisfied with the vaccine wastage rates, which were mostly within permissible limits, he expressed concern about the underuse of the polio vaccine in certain union councils. The provincial and district monitor clusters’ data was also presented to the coordinator. Although some districts showed improvement, discrepancies between feedback from monitors and district data were noted. In response, Mr. Tassawar instructed the districts not to hide these discrepancies, urging them to report them honestly so that the system could learn from past mistakes. He also called on district health authorities to consider shuffling union council management officials to achieve optimal results from the polio campaign. Furthermore, he stressed the need to improve efficiency in persistently low-performing union councils. He warned that the provincial EOC, under the leadership of Secretary Health Ms. Nadia Saquib, would take strict action against any falsification of data. Punjab has successfully concluded its first national immunization drive of the year, achieving a significant milestone in its efforts to interrupt the circulation of the poliovirus. The province reached 99% coverage, immunizing over 17.7 million children against the paralytic disease. Lahore led the campaign with over 1.62 million children vaccinated, followed by Faisalabad, where more than 1.1 million children were immunized. The week-long campaign, which started on February 3, lasted seven days in major cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, while other districts carried out the drive for five days. Over 200,000 workers, including frontline health workers, union council representatives, and tehsil and district officials, participated in this massive immunization effort.