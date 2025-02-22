Saturday, February 22, 2025
Vehari DPO pays surprise visits to police stations

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan, National

VEHARI  -  Vehari District Police Officer Mansoor Aman on Friday conducted surprise inspections of police stations, patrolling posts, and driving training schools in Burewala on Friday.

He also held open courts in different areas, including a mosque, and issued on-the-spot orders to resolve public complaints. The open courts were held in Ada Pakhi Maur, Chak No. 15 WB, Channu Maur Burewala, Marzi Pura Burewala, Chak No. 403 EB, Chak No. 425 EB Burewala, and Jamia Mosque Toheed 505 EB.

During these open courts, hundreds of public complaints were resolved on the spot. DPO Mansoor Aman emphasised that resolving public grievances and issues is his top priority. He also inspected various police stations, including Model Town, Machiwal, and Sheikh Fazal, PS city Burewala and issued directives to police officials to provide maximum facilities to citizens applying for driving licenses.

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

