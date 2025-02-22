Welfare, festivities return to Punjab

LAHORE - Old maxim, “healthy mind lies in a healthy body,” aptly underscores the importance of engaging in healthy sports and physical activities for making a significant contribution in life, failing which reminds of another proverb, “an idle mind is devil’s workshop.”

Greater the population, especially youth, the more prone it is to become a debilitating liability for the Government if not engaged properly in sports, debates, fine arts, social work or politics. Punjab is blessed with a sizeable population of around 128 million, more than 65% of which is below the age of 30 (7th Population & Housing Census-2023, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics). Mindful of the need of providing ample opportunities to ensure constructive engagement of its youth bulge, Punjab Government under the inspiring leadership of Chief Minister Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif is focused on reviving sports in the province by rehabilitating deserted playgrounds and sports arenas. It is committed to nurturing talent, and developing sports infrastructure in the province to ensure better engagement of youth Multipurpose sports grounds are also being constructed across 91 constituencies, bringing sports facilities closer to communities to foster grassroot-level participation of youth in sports. Immediately after assuming office on 26 February 2024, Madam Chief Minister inaugurated on 02 May the 1st edition of female-exclusive Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games 2024, in order to promote sports in women of the province.

Players from 19 universities across Punjab. participated in sports like Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Cricket (T20), Hockey and Table Tennis. These games not only redefined sporting landscape of the province, but also promoted gender-balanced participation in sports by showcasing talent of female athletes like never before. Madam Chief Minister also inaugurated another premier sports event ‘Khelta Punjab Games 2025’ on 30 January 2025 with an aim to hunt young sporting talent across Punjab by organising multi-tiered sports competitions from grassroots to provincial levels. 15,000 sports clubs and a record number of 120,000 athletes across Punjab registered for the games, showcasing massive potential and deep interest of Punjab’s youth in healthy physical activities.

These games not only fostered a spirit of sportsmanship and unity among players but also promoted healthy sporting activities in the province by offering them liberal financial awards. 2200 players excelling in the divisional-level competitions of ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025 were awarded free e-bikes, 30,000 young athletes have been awarded merit-based sports scholarships, and Rs.60,000/- monthly stipend is being given to the intern athletes. A Talent Hunt Program was launched in the province to identify and nurture hidden talent, especially in basketball, in a bid to diversify sporting opportunities in the province. The Government also has plans to launch a ‘School Hockey League’ and ‘Punjab Olympics’ to further promote sporting culture in the province.

A revitalized Punjab Sports Board, comprising the renowned athletes like Arshad Nadeem (Olympic javelin thrower) and Aisam-ul-Haq (tennis star), has been established with an aim to enhance sports infrastructure, and promote excellence in sports in the province. A Sports Advisory Council featuring former players and students has also been established to ensure inclusive governance and effective decision-making of sports in the province. However, it goes without saying that political stability and continuity of economic policies are needed for a lasting and discernable change that may offer people rich dividends for bringing about positive change in their lives in the country.