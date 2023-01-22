Share:

LAHORE - The 8th edition of 15-a-side Servis Tyres Rugby Championship 2023 will get underway here from today (Sunday). According to Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Arif Saeed, the mega rugby event will be featured by talented rugby players from across the country. This league will be played in different divisions. Now the division one matches will start in which two matches will be played at Islamabad and five in Lahore. In division one, four teams include Lahore RFC, Lahore Hawks RFC, Islamabad JinnsRFC and Desert Camels RFC. Islamabad Jinns are the defending champions. The first match will be played today (Sunday) at Islamabad F10 Rugby ground. Arif Saeed, who is also director of Servis Tyres, has said that this championship is a trademark event of the PRU. “I hope very challenging and enthralling matches will be played throughout the event and will hopefully be enjoyed by a cheering crowd and rugby lovers.”