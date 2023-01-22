Share:

KARACHI-A dumper on Saturday hit a motorcycle killing one person and injuring three others in Korangi area of Karachi. A dumber crashed into a motorcycle near a girls’ college in Korangi 4. As a result, a man was killed while three other riders sustained injuries.

According to police, all four persons were riding on the bike. Police arrested the driver and took his vehicle into their custody. The dead was identified as Zubair. While the injured included: Ijaz, Shahid and Sajjad. The motorbike riders were employed in a hotel.

Meanwhile, one passenger was killed and six others sustained injuries when a bus plunged into a ditch near Jamshoro old toll plaza on Karachi-Hyderabad motorway.

According to details, a passenger bus – carrying more than 50 passengers – was coming from Hyderabad to Karachi when it plunged into a ditch near Jamshoro old toll plaza on Karachi-Hyderabad motorway due to over-speeding.

One passenger was killed while six others – including women and children – sustained injuries. The dead and the injured were trapped in the bus wreckage and were being pulled out by the rescuers after breaking the vehicle’s body parts.

Inquiry committee to

probe killings of SU’s

bus driver, resident

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has formed an inquiry committee to probe killings of a Sindh University’s bus driver and a resident of Hyderabad in separate incidents on January 20. According to the office orders issued here late Friday night, SP Headquarters Anil Haider would head both the committees.

ASP Aleena Rajper, CIA Inspector Munir Abbassi, SHO Baldia police station Ziad Noonari and SHO GOR police station Nizamuddin Shaikh are members of the committee.

According to the police, the first killing occurred in the limits of PS Baldia in which the Varsity’s bus driver Ghulam Ali Gann of age 50 years was shot dead on Friday morning. In the second incident, a 35 years old resident of Peon Colony, Raja Mirani, was killed while walking on a footpath adjacent to the Secretariat of HDA on Friday afternoon.

The SSP directed the committees to employ their professional investigation skills to solve the murder cases. The officials would have to submit the progress report to the SSP office on daily basis.