PESHAWAR - Two policemen were martyred and another injured critically when terrorists attacked Dheri Zardad Police Post in Charsadda, police sources said on Saturday.

According to reports, the militants opened fire on the check post, resulting in injuring to three policemen.

All the three injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda where two of them succumbed to bullet injuries. Constables Imran and Munir were among those martyred. The third injured cop was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his critical condition.

According to District Police Officer Suhail Khalid, when the police returned fire, the militants fled but one of them was injured in retaliatory fire. A heavy police contingent arrived on the scene and began searching for the injured militant and his accomplices.

CTD PERSONNEL’S HOUSE ATTACKED

Meanwhile, a hand grenade was thrown into the home of a Counter Terrorism Department constable Nazar Khan in Peshawar’s Kaga Wala neighbourhood. The explosion damaged the structure and an auto-rickshaw parked nearby, but no one was injured be cause the house was empty at the time of attack. Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has increased attacks on police and other security forces since talks with the government broke down. Three cops were killed two days ago in a militant attack on the Takhta Beg checkpoint in Khyber.