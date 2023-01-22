Share:

ATTOCK - Two bogies of a goods train got derailed near Jand railway station almost 75 km away from Attock blocking the route between Attock, Rawalpindi, Mianwali and Kohat. According to details, district controlroom Attock received an emergency call that a bogie of a goods train full of crude oil got derailed resulting in leakage of crude oil. As per the SOPs of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, an ambulance and a fire vehicle were sent to the sight. Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The bogie which got derailed had about 43332 litres of crude oil. The railway administration and the police were also informed about this incident. No human loss or injury was reported.