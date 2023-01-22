Share:

FAISALABAD - Five persons including four women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesperson said here on Saturday that Waseem Akram and his accomplices seduced Shumaila Parveen and abducted her from Tandlianwala, whereas Ghazala Bibi was abducted along with her threeyear-old daughter Anmol Shehzadi from Sulemania Colony.

Similarly, Naila Bibi was abducted from Chak No146-RB, whereas 10-year-old Noman was kidnapped from Satiana Road. The police registered separate cases and started investigation for the arrest of the accused, he added.

3 HELD OVER ILLEGAL GAS DECANTING, LOOSE PETROL SALE

The civil defence teams sealed 10 shops and arrested three shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and sale of loose petrol in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A spokesperson for the Civil Defence Department said here on Saturday that the teams checked various shops and found illegal decanting of gas at four shops and illegal sale of loose petrol at 6 points.

The teams sealed the shops and confiscated their equipment while cases were got registered against the accused. Meanwhile, Civil Defence Department also issued notices to two industrial units over poor safety arrangements in their factories while further action was under progress, he added.

42 SHOPKEEPERS FINED FOR PROFITEERING

Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs250,000 on 42 shopkeepers for profiteering and arrested five others on violation of price control act in different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the local administration said here on Saturday that magistrates after receiving 34 complaints against overcharging on ‘QeematApp’ checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 42 shopkeepers involved in profiteering. The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs250,000 on them.