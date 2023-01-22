Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Civil Lines Police recovered one pistol of 30 bore from Wasim.

Similarly, Morgah Police held Bilal and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession. While, Saddar Wah Police recovered one pistol of 30 bore from Imad Anjum.

In separate operations, Mandra Police, Saddar Barooni Police and Kahuta police recovered one pistol of 30 bore each from Imran, Nisar and Obaid ur Rehman respectively.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations said that crackdown against illegal arm holders would be continued against any discrimination. According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi police have arrested 48 professional beggars during operation in different areas of the city.