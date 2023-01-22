Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday recovered rent of Rs2,155,588 from defaulters of Municipal Corporation Mianwali. According to ACE sources, Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know through reliable sources that many shopkeepers of Municipal Corporation Mianwali have not been paying rent since a long time and thus causing a big loss to MCM. On information, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Adnan Hayder, Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Mianwali to nab the defaulters. Adnan Hayder along with ACE team raided and recovered Rs2,155,88 from defaulters.