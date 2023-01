Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden.

In a tweet today, he said no words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act.

The Prime Minister said garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. He said this act is unacceptable.