RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over 172 kg narcotics and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that the ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested two drug suppliers, residents of Khyber allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the students of educational institutions from Peshawar Hayatabad Ring Road and recovered over 4.8 kg hashish. In another raid near Swabi Toll Plaza, the ANF recovered 50.4 kg hashish and 15.6 kg opium from a truck and arrested two accused residents of Upper Dir and Chitral.

Two drug smuggling bids from Peshawar to Lahore were foiled and the ANF recovered 49.2 kg hashish and 31.2 kg opium from a car near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange and netted an accused resident of Peshawar. Similarly, 19.2 kg hashish and 1.8 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Ravi Toll Plaza. Two drug smugglers residents of Charsadda and Nowshera were also sent behind the bars.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.