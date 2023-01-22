Share:

BRISBANE-Australia women thumped Pakistan women by 101 runs in the third ODI at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney to win the three-match ODI series 3-0.

After opting to ball first, Australia team scored 336-9 in their 50 overs, courtesy century from wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney, who top-scored for her side with 133 off 105 balls, hitting 14 fours and four sixes. Skipper Meg Lanning scored her second half-century in the series with 72 off 70 balls, smashing eight fours and one six. For the tourists, Fatima Sana was the most successful bowler with three 53, while Nida Dar and Diana Baig bagged two wickets each.

In return, Pakistan team showed much improved performance with the bat as they managed to play their full 50 overs and scored 235-7 – their joint highest total against Australia. Pakistan openers provided a solid 61-run start to the innings with Sadaf Shamas playing her first match in the series scored 30 off 50 balls, laced with six fours. Her partner and experienced Sidra Amin scored 34 from 66 balls, hitting three boundaries. For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner picked 3-30, while Jess Johanssen took 2-25.

Earlier in the day, Tuba Hassan made her ODI debut. She became the 88th player to play for Pakistan in this format. Pakistan and Australia will now feature in the T20I series. The three-match series will begin from Tuesday, 24 January. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval.

Scores in brief

AUSTRALIA WOMEN 336-9, 50 overs (Beth Mooney 133, Meg Lanning 72, Tahlia McGrath 30; Fatima Sana 3-53, Nida Dar 2-50, Diana Baig 2-56) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN 235-7, 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 44, Sidra Amin 34, Sadaf Shamas 30; Ashleigh Gardner 3-30, Jess Johanssen 2-25) by 101 runs.