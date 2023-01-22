Share:

KARACHI - President and CEO of BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution, Syed Amir Ali spoke as a panelist at the 4th Financial Crime Summit with the theme “Post-FATF Financial Crime Action Plan – Continuing the National Anti-Financial Crime Agenda.” Organized by Dellsons Conferences under collaboration with its Knowledge Partner, A. F. Ferguson & Co., the summit highlighted the challenges to the financial sector and proposed solutions to overcome these challenges. The summit was addressed by President Arif Alvi, who shed light on the challenges and urged the stakeholders to unite in the fight against cyber-scams and crimes to ensure sustainability and progress in the times to come. Talking about the outcome of the summit, Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO, BankIslami, shared, “It’s true that the advancement of technology has done wonders for the financial sector, but it has simultaneously increased cyber-crimes (financial) as well and all of us need to join forces to fight against these crimes. BankIslami has always remained committed to ensuring that its customers are safe following the highest cyber-security protocols to protect sensitive data and will always be at the forefront in doing so in the future as well.” More than 400 people attended the summit which featureda number of speeches, presentations, and panel discussions presented by CEOs of banking institutions and non-banking organizations, chief compliance officers of banks, and key regulators.