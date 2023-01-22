Share:

ISLAMABAD - An alleged robber died after receiving severe electric shocks while stealing outer of air condition from the rooftop of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), informed sources on Saturday.

Police also found body of a 55-year beggar from Bari Imam area, they added. Bodies were shifted to PIMS and Poly Clinic for post-mortem. Police found two dead bodies from various parts of federal capital, said a police spokesman. He said police found screw driver, cutter and other tools near the body of 35-year-old unknown man on rooftop of PIMS. He said the man was allegedly stealing outer of AC of PIMS.