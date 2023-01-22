Share:

SARGODHA - City traffic police have launched a comprehensive campaign against juvenile drivers.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, incharge traffic police Sargodha said that strict action would be taken against juvenile drivers and added that their vehicles and rickshaws would also be impounded without any discrimination. He said that many incidents took place due to underage driving who were not aware of traffic rules. Apparently juveniles drive rashly which put the lives of others in danger, he added. Directions had been passed on to the sector incharges and traffic wardens that underage drivers should not be given any concession and impound their vehicles besides imposing fine on them. He urged the parents not to give vehicles to juveniles until they get licences.