The inability of provincial lawmakers in Punjab to even agree on a single name for the position of caretaker Chief Minister has now expectedly led to the decision being transferred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Lawmakers from PTI have already hinted at moving the courts if the ECP chooses a name it is not satisfied with, which means that the controversy in Punjab will not end just because there is no assembly anymore.

It is not surprising to see lawmakers in Punjab bickering over every single decision considering their conduct in the past year. However, at this point, the strategy of setting up against one another is damaging their own parties and mandates as well. If PTI and its coalition partners did not want the decision of appointing the CM given over to the ECP, why was there no serious attempt made to find consensus with the opposition?

The situation could also have been better managed if political leaders utilised the mandated three days for negotiations over this, instead of the one day they spent on this due to a delayed notification to kickstart the process. The opposition party delegation has already detailed how both candidates proposed by the PTI-Q alliance are not even eligible for the post they are being recommended for—can the alliance not even find two names that actually qualify in the most populous province of the country?

PTI and its allies must also draw a line in their attacks against the electoral watchdog. With election year upon us and immediate general elections a key demand of the party, it cannot ask for the one thing its own criticism nullifies. It wants immediate elections but castigates the body responsible, without allowing any time for constructive changes to be made. This transparent attempt to cast doubts everywhere is simply a failsafe to keep this narrative going in the event of a failure in any electoral contest. But at some point, even PTI must realise that we need to move past this tiresome cycle to move forward.