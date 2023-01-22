Share:

LAHORE - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan to review in detail the response and redressal of complaints received by the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab here on Saturday. In the briefing of Commissioner Lahore, it was stated that there were total 5 cases in Lahore Division. 4 cases are pending in Sheikhupura and one in Lahore. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan gave a deadline to solve the cases in a week and send them to the provincial ombudsman Punjab office. Commissioner Lahore said that DCs of all districts will be obliged to send the sheet of provincial ombudsman cases to Commissioner Lahore office every month. Commissioner Lahore gave an important instruction that he will preside over the monthly meeting on the cases and instructions coming from the higher authorities and ombudsman offices.

Commissioner Lahore said that cases of ombudsman office are most important for public interest. Resolve and send reports on priority basis, he said. He also said that the application for Mauza Baath has been returned. But the subject petition is in public interest. A report should be sent keeping in mind the complete requirements on the DC rate fixed by Mauza Bath.