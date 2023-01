Share:

BUREWALA - Chaff cutter machine slit the throat of a 60-year-old person after his shawl stuck in the machine here on Saturday. According to details Ibrahim hailing from Madina Colony Masoom Shah Road Burewala was preparing fodder for cattle through chaff cutter when the shawl he had taken over to save himself of cold stuck in the machine. The sharp blades of the chaff cutter slit the throat of Ibrahim killing him on the spot.