Rawalpindi-The Chief Justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Umer Atta Bandial along with Justice Athar Minallah paid a visit to Adiala Jail to inspect the condition of the prison and its inmates.

The representatives of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), Secretary Home, Special Secretary Home, Inspector General of Prisons, DIG Prisons, Chief Commissioner ICT and D&S Judges (Rawalpindi and Islamabad) and Superintendent of Jail Asad Warraich were present on the occasion, informed Adiala Jail spokesman on Saturday.

Inspector General of Prisons Punjab Malik Mubashir gave a detailed presentation regarding the prison population and available facilities. He briefed the audience about vocational trainings, medical facilities, psychological therapy and other facilities being provided to the inmates.

The CJP inquired about the training programmes for the jail staff in order to improve the overall atmosphere of the jail.

The CJP and Justice Athar Minallah visited the different barracks of the under-trial, convicted, juvenile and women prisoners. He interacted with the inmates and listened to their problems.

They played with the children of the female prisoners and distributed gifts among them. The IG Prisons was directed to solve the issues highlighted by the inmates.

They asked Secretary LJCP to pursue the early submission of challans in courts by the police authorities in Punjab and other provinces.

“The provision of a speedy legal aid facility is a fundamental right of the prison population,” said CJ SCP Justice Umer Atta Bandial.