Insane is the word that comes into mind when witnessing the current political mess in Pakistan, especially in Punjab Assembly. It is fair to say that after the no-confidence motion in NA, the Punjab Assembly is being victimized by political instability as after the recent vote of confidence by Ch. Parvez Elahi, the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly has disordered the political code in the province. Needless to say, it will be haphazard for the state of institutions of Punjab. It is seemingly acceptable in the law book but ultimately this instability would cause loss that will be hard enough to compensate for.

Furthermore, this sort of politicking is a direct threat to the progress of the state. At the time, the government cannot even control the faltering economy while terrorism is lifting its head Like a cobra, such political volatility is surely not good for the national interest. In a nutshell, there is a dire need for political stability in order to address the looming economic crises.

FARAZ HASSAN,

Chiniot.