ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] will hold an important meeting today (Sunday) to decide caretaker Chief Minister Punjab as the government and the opposition could not reach consensus over the nominees for caretaker CM. This would be the second meeting in a series to decide caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, as the first round remained inconclusive, sources in the top electoral body told The Nation. The opposition and the government, as expected before, were not agreed over the names proposed from each side so the matter was referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP]. The names of four nominees, two from the government side and one from the opposition, have been received by the electoral watchdog for deciding one name. The ECP has started reviewing the names in the meeting and soon will reach a consensus.