Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday warned that Punjab could become the graveyard of elections if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made any compromise on the appointment of the caretaker chief minister.

Taking to Twitter, he made it clear that there was no further room for mistakes. He feared that Asif Ali Zardari s pocket and the hand stick of game changers [what he was referring to the establishment], would turn the elections into a selection.

The former minister indicated extremely serious situation of the country, saying the country was heading towards civil war as the people had been deprived of buying flour and seeking space for graves.

Rashid said he was returning to Pakistan tomorrow (Monday).