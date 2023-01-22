Share:

Amid prevailing differences between the ruling and opposition leaders for the appointment of the caretaker provincial chief executive for Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will meet in the evening today to select the name for the top provincial slot.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will chair the meeting at 6pm to informally deliberate upon the names proposed by the parliamentary committee for reaching consensus on the final name. All four members and the secretary ECP will attend the meeting.

The election watchdog has only Sunday to decide on the nominee for the caretaker CM slot as the two-day time given to the commission under Article 224-A of the Constitution will be expiring today.

Outgoing CM Parvez Elahi has proposed the names of Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Naveed Akram Cheema while opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has backed the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema for the caretaker slot.

The matter of the caretaker CM’s appointment in Punjab faced an unusual delay after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly last week due to differences between the provincial government and the opposition on the nominees.