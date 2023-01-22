Share:

Education in Sindh is riddled with systemic and deep-rooted challenges. Government schools were devoid of textbooks for half of the educational year, the number of out-of-school children is rising every day and policies to address these issues are made frequently without any attempt at implementation. Now, a Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training has passed a bill for free and compulsory education. Under this bill, new subjects will include coding, computer sciences and programming. These will be taught to high school students in the province.

While addressing the education challenge is important, the prescription of computer science education to schools lacking basic facilities is a questionable decision. The aim is to impart skills of the new technology era to students but these schools lack the basic amenities. The presence of science and computer lab facilities is important to teach children these subjects. Likewise, the budget to build these new facilities is in question as funds for education are severely mismanaged. The fund allocation does exist but dispersal does not. More than Rs 14 billion was given by the Sindh government to universities but issues such as staff salaries, incomplete development work and deteriorating university infrastructure still exist.

While the added development of private schools being bound to provide free education to at least 10% of children can be helpful to increase the standards, implementation varies. Added to this, another bigger problem is the destruction of infrastructure caused by floods. Around 12,000 schools have been partially damaged and 7,500 schools have been completely destroyed. This affects 2.3 million children.

The bottom line is, while the conversation around the bill is positive, there are bigger issues in the education sector that require salience. The issue of ghost teachers is another pressing one and as mentioned, fund allocation and equitable dispersal must be focused on.