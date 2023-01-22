Share:

ABBOTTABAD - The election campaign for the tehsil deputy chairmen in seven districts of Hazra division gained momentum on Saturday. All major political parties including PTI, PML-N and JUI are contacting councillors and village chairmen to vote for their candidate.

According to details, the deputy chairman election in seven districts of the region would be held on 25th of the January, after the dissolution of the PTI government in KP we can see an upset victory in the election of the deputy chairmen in the Hazara division and other districts of the province.

All major political parties have started contacting voters those are the councillors and village council chairmen. In district Abbottabad PTI and PML-N candidates are contesting one on one, interestingly after passing one year and nine months PTI government did not give any funds to local bodies government and most of the local body representatives are fed up by this system.

Earlier, on three tehsils of district Abbottabad including Havelian, Abbottabad and Lower Tanawal PTI’s candidates were favourite and in tehsil Lora PML-N was supposed to win the election but as the government of the province has been dissolved now it seems the competition is open and PML-N can also win one more seat in the district. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abasi, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and other local leadership is busy with the election campaign for their respective candidates in all four tehsils of the district.

For tehsil Abbottabad PML-N nominated its candidate Sardar Khalih while PTI’s declared Chanzeb Mughal its candidate, similarly, Naeem Khan advocate for PML-N Tehsil Havelian candidate and Haseeb Tanoli for PTI, for Tehsil Lower Tanawal Younus Tanoli representing PTI and Khursheed Tonali for PML-N