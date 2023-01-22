Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah on Saturday formally joined the Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf (PTI) – an announcement that was celebrated by senior leaders of former PM Imran Khan’s party.

Hasnat, a former MNA who also has served as a Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony during the previous tenure of PML-N, made the announcement of joining PTI along with his supporters and followers at an event held in his hometown in Bhera area of district Sargodha, according to an announcement made by the PTI’s Central Secretariat.

Senior PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry also participated in the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said that PTI has become stronger than before in Sargodha with the joining of Hasnat.

Umar called it a history-making moment while Chaudhry said that the future of PML-N was now over in Sargodha. He said that the incumbent government couldn’t stop holding snap polls in the country with the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. He said that elections were the only solution to get out of the present political and economic crises in the country.

Earlier while talking to Twitter, former information minister Chaudhry said that Hasnat Shah’s decision to join PTI was very significant as “Pir Sahib” and his family had influence not only throughout Pakistan including Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions but also among overseas Pakistanis.