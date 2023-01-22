Share:

SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seized smuggled items worth millions of rupees from a passenger at the Sialkot International Airport on Saturday. According to details, a passenger, Haseeb Islam, arrived at the airport by flight number FZ337 from Dubai. The officials checked his luggage on suspicion and, during scanning of luggage, recovered smuggled items including 275 mobilephone sets, three laptops, two instant cameras, 51 box accessories, 108 panels, 108 Caliburn, 885 USB and 785kg artificial jewellery.