SARGODHA - A man died of electrocution while fishing in a canal, in the limits of Wan Buchraan police station on Saturday.

According o police, Faizan (16) resident of Wan Buchraan was fishing in Muhajir canal branch by using the method of electric shock when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot. Police were investigating.

MAN ELECTROCUTED

A man died of electrocution in Shahpurr Sadr area here on Saturday.

Police said that Kamran (43) was repairing electricity wires of the area when he suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing formalities.

27 CRIMINALS ARRESTED

Police on Saturday arrested 27 criminals from various parts of the district.

The teams of Sadr, Bhulwal, Sillanwali, Shah Purr and city conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and nabbed 27 criminals, besides recovering 860 litres liquor, 2.3-kg hashish, 22 pistols, 13 guns and 612 bullets from their possession.