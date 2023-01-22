Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon on Saturday notified ex-mill and retail rates of wheat flour in the city. According to a notification issued from the commissioner’s office, the wheat rate for millers is set at Rs95 per kg, while the ex-mills rate is fixed at Rs 98 per kg while the independent chakki owners can sell flour at maximum Rs105 per KG. The commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Assistant Commissioners (AC) to keep a check and balance of flour prices in their assigned areas. He further ordered to take legal action against flour mills, chakki mills, and retailers selling wheat flour more than the government-assigned rates. It is pertinent to mention here that the flour millers are selling flour between the rate of Rs110 to Rs 130 per kg.