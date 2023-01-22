Share:

QUETTA - A free legal assistance programme for deprived and poor women victims of harassment and social injustice has been launched in Balochistan. Former Balochistan Ombudsperson Sabra Islam Advocate while talking to media here on Saturday said that under the legal assistance programme, “Sheer Zal Law Academy” a team of legal experts will be available all the time to provide free legal assistance to poor and deprived women.

She deplored that many women in Balochistan are victims of harassment and domestic violence, and often their rights are exploited under the guise of tribal tradition. “During my services as Provincial Ombudsperson, I came across many cases in which women are reportedly harassed by various private and public institutions.

In our society, the people who seem to be gentle apparently wearing the cloak of the nobility have also been found involved in these crimes, which is a worrisome matter,” she maintained. She further said that the process of punishment is very important to rid society of the elements involved in harassment, “If harassment is still not addressed, the society will sink into the depths of immorality and the exploitation of women will continue unabated.”

Stressing the need for joint efforts against the eradication of social evils, she said that it is our mission to provide free legal assistance to the victims of harassment and injustice, including girls and women of Balochistan, and all conscious sections of the society can play their role by strengthening our hands in this struggle.