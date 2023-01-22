Share:

Former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid said under the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, the number of government hospitals was being increased for the people of Punjab.

She expressed these views while inaugurating health centre in a village of Chakwal amid flanked by Raja Yasir Humayun, deputy commissioner Chakwal and local political leaders.

The former minister conveyed her goodwill for the success of hospital and congratulated the officers and administrators involved in the completion of the project, while also supervising the medical facilities for the patients.

The PTI’s stalwart there was a dire need of more hospitals given the ever increasing population of Punjab with her claim that 23 hospitals were being built in Punjab.

She added the previous government had created problems for the people of Pakistan with the imported government rejecting the will of the people and the people of the country had rejected the incumbent federal government.