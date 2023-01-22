Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the despicable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden the other day.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that no words were enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden.

“The garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. This is unacceptable,” he added.